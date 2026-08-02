Luxury Grasscroft home on the market for £1.1 million

Property feature in partnership with West Riding Estate Agents.

A luxury detached home in one of Saddleworth’s most desirable locations has been placed on the market with an asking price of £1.1 million.

Situated within the exclusive gated development of Oaklands Court in Grasscroft, the impressive four/five-bedroom residence combines contemporary design with high-end finishes and far-reaching countryside views.

The property is described as offering bespoke design, outstanding craftsmanship and an exceptional specification throughout.

Designed with modern family living in mind, the home features flexible accommodation across a spacious floorplan, including multiple reception rooms, generously sized bedrooms and a range of luxury bathrooms.

Large windows maximise natural light while taking full advantage of the surrounding Saddleworth landscape.

The property also benefits from landscaped gardens, extensive off-road parking and a private setting within the prestigious development, which is regarded as one of Grasscroft’s most sought-after residential addresses.

Grasscroft remains a popular location for families and professionals alike, offering access to highly regarded schools, countryside walks and convenient transport links across Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire.

The property is being marketed by West Riding Estate Agents, whose Uppermill branch has listed the home with a guide price of £1,100,000.