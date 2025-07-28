Friarmere Cricket Club hits new heights with opening of modern training nets

By Amelia Parslow

FRIARMERE Cricket Club held the official opening of their new training net facility on Friday, July 25.

Players from all teams joined club officials for a night of celebrations.

The previous nets were 25 years old and no longer met the England Cricket Board standards. A whopping £25,111 was crowdfunded to upgrade the facility.

The night saw players from across the club using the state-of-the-art nets for the first time. One player said, “These nets will provide the best training facilities that the club and surrounding community has ever had”.

Martin Kay, Chairman of the Greater Manchester Cricket League and Jeff Hoggarth, Friarmere CC President cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

There were also speeches from the coaches about the club’s vision for the future.

Gary Kershaw, Junior Cricket Manager said “This is a monumental day for the club, I’m really emotional actually. Having a net facility to this standard at Friarmere has been our dream for a long time.

It’s incredibly important for us as a club to have these nets. We are a club centred around junior cricket, development and progression. These nets will allow coaching and player developments across all age groups. I’m really grateful for everyone who has helped make this happen.”