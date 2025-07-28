Meeting to map out future of Saddleworth success story

ONE OF Saddleworth’s biggest success stories is calling on the community to help make it even better.

Dobcross Village Store has established itself as a focal point of life there since those living around it took it on in opened its doors just over a year ago.

Now the Village Society that runs it wants all members, supporters and residents to attend its Annual Members’ Meeting, where the future can be mapped out.

Taking place on Sunday September 14 at 1pm at Dobcross Band Club, it gives a chance to reflect on the store’s achievements over the past year – of which there have been a few.

About 600 customers have loyalty cards, which offer money off in the shop and there is an in-store charity card, which has amassed almost £100 for the Oldham Foodbank, alongside food items donated by shoppers.

And the store has recently received a five-star food hygiene rating.

Plans for the future will also be shared and the vital connection between the store and the people it serves, with almost 30 regular volunteers manning it, can be strengthened.

The meeting is also a chance to find out how to can become a part of the success story by being part of the management committee.

“The main focus in our first year has been ploughed into getting the store and post office up and running – the everyday day to day details that go with running a business,” said Dobcross Village Society chairperson Nathan Beckwith.

“With the grant secured and refurbishment done, as a committee we are looking forward to welcoming anyone with new ideas who wants to be a part of the DVS success story.

“‘Committee’ is not as formal as it sounds, we’re basically a group of individuals who want to keep the store and post office at the heart of the village and share our interest in Dobcross.

“No matter what your skills set, retail, IT, management, HR, accountancy, communications, or simply managing a busy home life we would welcome others from the Saddleworth community giving their time, enthusiasm and thoughts and being part of the behind the scenes group that helps keep the doors open.

“With all the policies, business plans and assessments done and dusted, it’s now the fun bit and time to welcome new points of view.

“We hope to see as many members of the community as possible. Now the store is saved, we are looking at reducing the minimum purchase price of shares to broaden and deepen membership within the local community, something we will discuss with members.

“We need to ultimately grow turnover to ensure that the Store and Post Office remain financially viable.

“Still only a minority of households in the village have any member in the society, so clearly there is the opportunity for considerable expansion of our membership base and I’m sure there is the experience and ideas out there to help keep the store at the heart of village life.”

Refreshments will be provided and all are warmly welcome, whether you are a long-time member, a new resident, or simply interested in supporting your local store.

Check out www.dobcrossvillagesociety.com.