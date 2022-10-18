Friarmere win premier place

FRIARMERE’S promotion to the Greater Manchester Cricket League’s premier two represents one of the most extraordinary cricketing stories of recent times.

Before a ball had been bowled this season, first-team manager Gary Kershaw feared it would be another battle for survival in the fourth tier.

The club, which finished runners-up to champions Monton, were mindful they only staved off the threat of relegation on the final day of the 2021 season.

Friarmere’s preparations for the season just ended were hit by an exodus of key players which was why Kershaw was pessimistic about his team’s prospects for the campaign.

That was reinforced by an awful start to the season.

“After four games, we were bottom of the table with no points and the writing was on the wall,” said Kershaw who admitted the players departing were a “massive blow”.

“We knew we had the best professional (South African Adrian Du Toit) in our league, but he couldn’t win games on his own, which he did, and we needed 11 players.”

Kershaw added Friarmere “dropped lucky” by signing Indian batsman/wicketkeeper Vidush Aurora shortly after the start of the season which proved the catalyst for the change of fortune.

He explained: “In the first four games we had three spin bowlers and no wicketkeeper after Nathan Walker moved to Delph.

“Vidush was already in the country without a club as he had been let down by a team in Birmingham, so we had the opportunity to bring him here.

“We won 16 of the 18 games Vidush played for us, losing only two. He scored nearly 1,000 runs and claimed a lot if dismissals.”

Aurora produced some important knocks, especially the century he scored in the win at Winton where Friarmere were chasing a big score.

Sadly, Aurora will not be returning for the 2023 season as clubs will be restricted to one overseas player and Du Toit is returning. He scored 1,200 runs and took about 60 wickets in all competitions.

“Adrian who received numerous offers and ridiculous money, twice what we were offering,” explained Kershaw.

“Adrian’s loyalty is incredible, and we are cock-a-hoop that he has re-signed.”

Other key performers for Friarmere, who were captained by Abid Hussain, were batsman Mohammad Aslam, who joined from Dukinfield, and scored almost 500 runs, and 14-year-old pace bowler Adam Anjum who is on Lancashire’s Emerging Player Pathway.

Kershaw added there were disappointments, losing to Tottington St John’s, a team two divisions below them, in the quarter finals of the Championship Cup and a last-ball defeat to Glossop when they were knocked out of the T20.

“While we were delighted to win promotion, we should also have picked up some silverware,” he reflected.

And looking ahead, Kershaw said: “The hard work starts now.

“We are looking for players to strengthen the side and would love to hear from anybody wanting to join us.” Kershaw can be contacted on 07940 529655.

There is one potential black cloud on the horizon as Friarmere could potentially be denied promotion because of the club’s facilities.

They will have to make improvements to meet criteria for premier league two which Kershaw is confident they will meet.

“We have always been a club which has wanted to improve its facilities,” he said.

The second team consolidated its position in division 2B of the GMCL.

There was also success for the juniors with the Under-15s crowned Halifax Cricket League champions and cup finalists while the U11s were runners up in the same league.

