Aldi to open supermarket in Lees after Co-op closure?

AS ONE supermarket in Lees prepares to close, another store could be poised to take over.

The Co-op on Owl Mill Street will welcome its last customers until it closes on November 5.

The Texaco petrol station on the same site will also cease to trade on October 29.

Co-op stores in Grotton, Moorside, Uppermill and Delph are unaffected by the move which caught many shoppers and motorists by surprise.

Locals, while expressing disappointment at the decision, have speculated on a replacement retail chain.

And the Independent understands that German owned Aldi, whose motto is ‘best quality at lowest price,’ are expected to introduce its brands to Lees and the locality.

Separately, Saddleworth West and Lees councillor Sam Al-Hamdani posted on social media that: “Aldi are hoping to complete a deal by the end of the year but it has not yet been agreed.

“Their plans are to demolish the petrol station and add parking and a small extension to the store. The existing building is intended to be kept.”

Cllr Al Hamdani also confirmed parking at the new store will include charging points for electric vehicles.

He said: “The intention is to create four new charging points.

“On hearing that Aldi’s plans for the site included new parking, I immediately raised the issue of charging points.

“I was delighted to get a positive response straight away.

“Currently there is just one public charging site in Lees, and very few across the whole of Saddleworth. With GMCA delivering barely any facilities, it is great to hear a retailer backing the technology so confidently.”

However, it is expected to be 2023 before any new supermarket chain re-opens at this location.

And Aldi haven’t confirmed or denied the speculation. A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we don’t comment on speculation. So, nothing to share with you on this.”

The Lees Co-op employs 33 full and part-time staff. A Co-op spokesperson told said: “The decision to sell any store is only taken after careful consideration.

“It is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues. Our petrol filling station and store in Owl Mill Street, Lees, has been sold.

“Our priority is to fully support colleagues, who have been informed, and we would like to thank the community for its support of this store over the years.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

