Friends’ charity walk raises more than £2,500 for Alzheimer’s Society

THREE pals put their best feet forward for a 51-mile charity walk and raised more than £2,500 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

James Brereton, a chef at The Bank in Delph, was motivated to organise the challenge because his grandfather, Raymond, suffers from the condition.

Joined by fellow Bank worker Conner Brennan, 22, from Uppermill and 23-year-old James Ashton, the trio walked from Chester to an eventual finishing point on the Oldham-Tameside border.

“Originally, I was going to do it solo but the other two decided to join me and it made it more enjoyable,” explained the former Saddleworth School pupil.

“During lockdown, myself and my girlfriend would drop off shopping for Raymond each week and I was noticing his Alzheimer’s was getting worse.

“So, I just wanted to do something to help him and people like him,” added Scouthead-based James.

“For a good month or so before, we would do a walk each weekend to practice different routes.

“Every week we upped the time we were walking and got up to about 14 miles.

“For the actual walk, we wanted somewhere that wasn’t too hilly and wasn’t going to take too much out of us.

“So, we picked this route from Chester and apart from a few detours it worked out well.

“We all thought we would be shattered at the end but we were still wide awake.

“However, our feet were heavily bruised on the bottom so every step was very painful.

“Apart from that we really enjoyed it and the views we saw were amazing.”

• If you would like to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Society go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-brereton9

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

