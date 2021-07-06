Lockdown easing helps bowlers

THE bowlers at Dobcross Band Club welcomed the further easing of lockdown restrictions on May 17.

A small number of spectators are permitted up to a maximum of 30, including the bowlers, though social distancing remains in place.

Dobcross are also now able to provide refreshments for visiting teams.

Chairman Kevin Lawton said: “We are certainly moving towards more normality but some of our teams will not have the ‘normal’ list of fixtures.

“Various options are applying with delayed starts, an extended season into September, and two of the Oldham Ladies Leagues will just be playing friendlies in July and August.

“The next task is to agree which of our monthly club competitions we will be able to hold, and it is looking as if the one in July will be the earliest.

“Sadly, that will mean that we can only hold three of our usual six.”

In the meantime, the Dobcross green still needs regular maintenance, and it is in good condition following a ‘rest’ for 12 months.

It has had the usual treatment with fertiliser and moss killer but needs occasional verti-cutting (scarifying) which, because of the sheer volume of thatch removed, is a job greensman Chris Marsden needs help with from a team of volunteers.

