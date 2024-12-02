Friezland Primary pupils bring smiles to Reach Out community event

THERE was community spirit and smiles all around as Friezland Primary School made a special visit to Lido House in Grotton for the latest Reach Out event.

Reach Out, formed in 2019, aims to bring people together by providing shared and welcoming events and encouraging social cohesion.

This was obvious in abundance at their November coffee and cake afternoon as community members enjoyed drinks, homemade treats and entertainment from the pupils.

Children from Class 3 shared poetry and songs, bringing smiles to people’s faces as they performed poems written independently as part of a challenge set by their teacher.

Julie Power, their teacher, said: “We had a brilliant time performing poems the children created, and they shared important messages about what friendship means to them.

“It’s extremely important for us at Friezland to be part of the wider community in which we live and come to school within.

“Wanting our children to be well-rounded individuals that have the confidence to shine with their interests and talents is at the heart of everything we do, and contributing to the local community to enrich the children’s experiences and lives of others is a vital part of this.

“It was lovely to see lots of smiles lighting up the room which was full of community spirit and members of all ages.

“The children shared messages about the importance of friendship regardless of your age, stage in life or background. Our Friezland family are incredibly proud of them!

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Reach Out group for welcoming us so warmly and helping the children to feel a much-valued part of their community.”

As a gift from Friezland Primary, pupils donated two hampers which were put together by the children using some of their harvest donations.

In return, the children tucked into cake and juice and thoroughly enjoyed chatting to residents.

The Reach Out team look forward to welcoming community members to their final session of 2024, on Tuesday, December 10 from 2pm to 4pm at Lido House in Grotton.

There will be turkey sandwiches and festive cakes along with a book swap, jigsaw exchange, Christmas quiz and raffle.

To find out more or for details of future events, find Reach Out on Facebook.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

