From lockdown to lock keeper – canal volunteers wanted

WATERWAYS and wellbeing charity, the Canal & River Trust, has launched a campaign to recruit more volunteers to take on the iconic role of lock keeper.

And one of the roles will be helping at Diggle Lock Flight on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal.

With coronavirus restrictions easing and more people expected to be taking boating holidays in this country, the charity is appealing for volunteers to help keep waterways running smoothly.

Lock keepers have been part of waterway life for hundreds of years. And volunteers provide an invaluable service helping boaters through locks and also lending a hand to the C&RT staff.

They also play an important role in welcoming people and giving local information about the area.

Volunteer lock keepers give time, ideally a day a week, on a shift basis between April-October, while many stay on over the winter months to help the Trust with other work.

The roles are covid secure and full training will be provided virtually. People of all ages (over 18) and experiences are encouraged to apply.

Steve Bergquist from the Canal & River Trust said: “It promises to be a busy year on the North West waterways with boaters starting to head out onto the water as restrictions allow and people taking the opportunity to book boating holidays.

“Our volunteer lock keepers will play a key role in keeping things running smoothly and helping visitors and boaters with their local knowledge.

“It’s the perfect post-lockdown role as in most cases you’ll be socially distanced as part of a small team, but with the opportunity to chat with people face-to-face in the great outdoors.

“You don’t necessarily need experience of boating or working on the waterways, the most important things we’re looking for are enthusiasm, willingness to learn and a friendly manner.

“It’s a great opportunity to keep the tradition of lock keeping alive while looking after your health and mental wellbeing.”

To apply for a volunteer role, or to find out more, visit the website www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer

