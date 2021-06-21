Artist on a creative mission to raise funds for The Ticker Club

A LOCAL artist and designer is adding his own creative twist to a fundraising mission for a cause close to his heart.

Simon ‘Fritz’ Fitton was planning a sponsored walk from John O’Groats to Land’s End, with stops along the way to draw sketches which he would have auctioned for charity.

His challenge is on pause due to Covid but, determined not to be stopped entirely, he is completing 150 new paintings and drawings of the local area to be sold online on Instgram, starting from as little as £60.

Funds raised will go to The Ticker Club, an association of ex-patients who have undergone some form of open-heart surgery or other cardiac procedures at Wythenshawe Hospital.

It is a cause close to Fritz’s heart as he himself was a patient there, undergoing a quadruple heart bypass in 2017.

“I blacked out at the wheel of my car, survived the crash but woke up to discover I needed a quadruple heart bypass,” explained Fritz, who has run his own graphic design studio DesignStorm for three decades.

“I had been on the motorway just before, going a lot faster, so I was very lucky I didn’t black out then.

“It’s been a long recovery but I’m getting there. And I decided I wanted to give something back and help others in the same situation and raise money and awareness of heart disease.

“What struck me is that this is not an old person’s disease. When I was in hospital, there were people there in their 30s, 40s and even a teenage girl. And I was only 57!

“And it isn’t just about the operation, it is the recovery and everything after and most people don’t think about that.

“Cancer gets a lot of fundraising efforts but there are also many people who die of heart disease or struggle with daily life because of heart disease.

“If I can help make people think about looking after their heart then that’s what I want to do.”

Fritz, who has always been a keen walker, started short walks as part of his recovery and now enjoys stepping out over 15-20 miles a day, stopping along the way to draw and paint.

This inspired his idea to do a sponsored walk for The Ticker Club, and he set about putting his plans into motion for a country-long challenge.

“I wanted to do something individual so came up with the idea of combining my art with sponsored walks,” explained Fritz.

“The walk will hopefully still happen but Covid is dictating that at the moment. So in the meantime, I’m producing 150 paintings and drawings instead to raise funds for The Ticker Club.”

His art captures Saddleworth and the surrounding areas in all seasons, using watercolours, acrylic and mixed media.

The works will be sold to raise money for The Ticker Club and Fritz also plans to have an exhibition locally. More details will be unveiled on social media over the summer and autumn.

The Ticker Club currently has about 45 volunteers who help share information with patients about heart disease, as well as raising funds for equipment and resources.

They hold sessions before operations so patients can find out more about their procedures, and also visit the wards to see how they are doing post operation.

David Holmes, chairman of The Ticker Club which currently has 350 members, said: “Our volunteers give an introduction to the operation session as well as handing out after care booklets and information so patients know what is going to happen.

“The majority of people say they feel more at ease after because they know what to expect, but some people do not want to know.”

He added: “One of our members died recently aged 88 – but he has his operation about 20 years ago. The operation has given him all that extra time – and a lot of other people have benefitted like that too.”

• You can view and purchase Fritz’s work or contact him online: Fritzfittonart.com

He is currently taking commissions so get in touch if you want an original piece of work that means something to you.

THE Ticker Club is a voluntary organisation founded by ex-patients who have undergone some form of cardiac or vascular procedure at Wythenshawe Hospital.

Founded in 1987, the Club offers practical advice and moral support patients before and after cardiac procedures, and to their families.

Many of the volunteers have had cardiac surgery themselves and so are able to relate to patients’ concerns from their own personal experiences.

It also aims to support financially and otherwise all forms of cardiac procedures carried out by the Manchester university NHS Foundation Trust, Wythenshawe.

And in 33 years, it has raised more than £1.3 million through subscriptions, donations, legacies and fundraising events, which has been spent on equipment, facilities and resources at Wythenshawe.

The club, which is affiliated to the British Heart Foundation, has received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for its work.

To find out more, or sign up for the newsletter, visit the website www.thetickerclub.co.uk or ring 0161 291 2873 and leave a message.

If you want to support The Ticker Club by making a donation, you can do by going online to www.virginmoneygiving.com and searching for The Ticker Club.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

