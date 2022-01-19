Fun and games for Saddleworth 3Ds over the festive period

GRASSROOTS football had a break over the festive period, but Saddleworth 3Ds kept active.

Some of the club’s junior sides entered football tournaments and others kept in touch online with two teams having a joint Zoom football quiz with prizes including drinks bottles.

Under-8s coaches Darren Edwards and Mark Revill entered the Oldham Town Juniors FC football tournament on Tuesday, December 28 in Failsworth with a joint team.

It was a good day out foe the youngsters who played six games.

About 100 players and parents took part in the annual Santa Dash which was organised by Saddleworth Round Table.

Despite the biblical downpour on the day, they enjoyed the fun run which raises funds for Saddleworth Round Table which they put back into the community. This season they have provided kit sponsorship for the club’s U7s Yellow and Red teams

Training venues are all now back open, with all 24 teams, two academies and the Vets back playing football. Matches commenced for the junior teams in the East Manchester Junior

Football League on the weekend of the January 8-9 and on Saturday, January 15 the first team has a trip to Old Blackburnians with the reserves hosting Jogabola at Counthill Road.

For further information about Saddleworth 3Ds junior, adult and academy teams, contact the club saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com

Please include your child’s age and current school year with any enquiries.

