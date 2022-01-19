Young footballers step out to raise £1,500 for cancer charity

DIGGLE FC Under-12s raised more than £1,500 for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

The boys took part in a charity walk of about 16 miles from Diggle to Huddersfield Town Football Club

They were rewarded with tickets to watch Huddersfield Town take on Coventry City in a Championship match that ended in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

The walk was in memory of Martin Brook, a much-loved Diggle resident and family member of one of the team, who sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2016.

On the pitch, the U12s took on high-flying Brendan Bees and were deserved 2-1 winners with a goal and player-of-the-match performance from Max Matley. Edgar Chadwick was also on the scoresheet.

The following week, they played a strong Chadderton side who had recently beaten them 4-0.

Despite going a goal down in the first minute, Diggle recovered to win 3-1 thanks to a brace from Edgar Chadwick.

December’s bad weather curtailed Diggle’s activities for the seniors with the only match played in month seeing the reserves win an entertaining home match 3-1 against Netherton Reserves in the Huddersfield League, reserve division one with goals from Josh Adams (2) and Sam Bagshaw to finish the year on a winning note.

