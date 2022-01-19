Sport

Young footballers step out to raise £1,500 for cancer charity

Tony Bugby January 19, 2022

DIGGLE FC Under-12s raised more than £1,500 for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

The boys took part in a charity walk of about 16 miles from Diggle to Huddersfield Town Football Club

Start of sponsored walk

They were rewarded with tickets to watch Huddersfield Town take on Coventry City in a Championship match that ended in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

The walk was in memory of Martin Brook, a much-loved Diggle resident and family member of one of the team, who sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2016.

On the pitch, the U12s took on high-flying Brendan Bees and were deserved 2-1 winners with a goal and player-of-the-match performance from Max Matley. Edgar Chadwick was also on the scoresheet.

Journey’s end

The following week, they played a strong Chadderton side who had recently beaten them 4-0.

Despite going a goal down in the first minute, Diggle recovered to win 3-1 thanks to a brace from Edgar Chadwick.

December’s bad weather curtailed Diggle’s activities for the seniors with the only match played in month seeing the reserves win an entertaining home match 3-1 against Netherton Reserves in the Huddersfield League, reserve division one with goals from Josh Adams (2) and Sam Bagshaw to finish the year on a winning note.

