Fun for all the family at Grotton Gala

THERE was fun for children and adults alike at the popular Grotton Gala event.

From face painting, games and a bouncy castle to train rides, there was something for everyone to enjoy at the family fun day at Grotton Pavilion.

Visitors also tucked into refreshments from the café and bar, picked up treats from the stalls, tried their luck on the raffle and tombola, and enjoyed music from DJ Andy Stott.

The event is held each year by Grotton Residents Association, who thanked all volunteered to set up and run the stalls as well as the individuals and businesses who donated vouchers/gifts as raffle and tombola prizes.

• If anyone is able to commit anytime to helping the volunteers at the Grotton Residents Association to ensure future community events continue, then email: grottonresidents@hotmail.com or come along to their monthly meetings on the first Thursday of each month at 7.30pm at The Pavilion Community Centre, Station Road, Grotton.

