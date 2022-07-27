If you can’t beach ‘em, join ‘em! – Summer fun comes to Oldham

LIFE’S a beach again in Oldham this summer with fun filled adventure days hosted during school holidays in Alexandra Park.

After last year’s Summer Beach’s success, organisers have returned with the 100 square metres decked attraction featuring rides, inflatables, daily magic shows, beach games, food stalls and much more.

Taking place from July 23 to September 4, between 11am and 7pm, the family entertainment jamboree is available from just £1.”

Business owner and Summer Beach organiser, Kris Longshaw, said: “We are proud to return with the Summer Beach.

“Because it was a huge success last year, we already have lots of excited children ready to return for a good day out in Oldham.

“We will be here throughout the summer holidays with so much to do. We are able to keep the price down which is even better offering value for families who want to enjoy themselves.”

On the opening weekend there will be a Princesses theme giving children opportunity to have a picture and meet with their favorite princesses.

The following weekend there will be a Dino Invasion where little ones can have a roarsome time interacting with some cool dinosaurs.

Kris added: “Smilie the clown will make a return and each weekend there will be a special guest theme such as the Princesses, Dino Invasion, Super Heroes, Greatest Showman and Abarettes.

“We all can’t wait to meet everyone again at the beach to make them smile and make some fantastic memories.” Summer Beach is suitable for children aged two to 10.

Unlimited bounce wristbands for inflatables cost £9 and are available from 11am to 5.30pm (tokens from 5.30 to 7pm at £2).

Search Oldham Summer Beach on Facebook or visit www.jksummerbeach.co.uk

