Funding bid to bridge Church Road gap

A BID for cash to replace the Church Road footbridge in Uppermill has been submitted to the Government.

The wooden structure – more than 30 years old – was hastily removed in early June.

A crack appeared in the path, popular with locals and hikers, that carries the Pennine bridleway and is regularly used by pupils walking to and from Saddleworth School.

Parish councillors have now had it confirmed a cost estimate and a bid has been submitted by Oldham Council to the Department for Transport via Transport for Greater Manchester.

An answer for what would be a permanent replacement is due by September 4.

If unsuccessful, the local authority would consider alternative, temporary options.

Saddleworth South councillor, Graham Sheldon, confirmed the update during the full Parish Council meeting in July.

“Unity Partnership have found the people who installed the original bridges- a firm from down south,” he explained via Zoom.

“They are looking around for prices, not for wooden ones, but polycarbonate types because they have to be strong. Hopefully that will be early next year.”

Additionally, Cllr Sheldon told members a sister bridge crossing Station Road, also in Uppermill, could be replaced as well.

Replacement bridge works, he conceded, would lead to more upheaval for residents in the Church Road vicinity and wider community following introduction of another traffic diversion for recent sewer enlargement works.

Bethell Construction carried out the works, on behalf of United Utilities, to install a larger pipe for drainage to the surrounding properties.

However, an initial four-week estimate was halved and the road re-opened on Saturday, August 1 due to longer hours and weekend working.

Paul Rigby, Programme Planning Manager at United Utilities, said: “The team pulled out all the stops to get the work complete as quickly as possible and it was great that we were able to finish early.

“The larger sewers will help reduce flooding in future, and we want to thank everyone for their patience while we carried out this necessary work.”

A spokesperson for Oldham Council said: “We are looking at a number options to fund a replacement bridge and this includes being part of a wider bid to the Department of Transport to fund highways projects across the borough.”

