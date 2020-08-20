Uppermill pub closed for continually flouting COVID-19 rules

An UPPERMILL pub has been closed by Oldham Council for continually breaching Coronavirus restrictions.

The Granby Arms will stay shut until at least September 4.

It comes after Oldham Council used new powers given to local authorities aimed at helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Since lockdown started in March licensing officers and colleagues from Greater Manchester Police have witnessed and received a number of reports about the High Street pub.

These include: people drinking inside when all licensed premises were legally closed by the government; repeated incidents of the premises being over capacity and no social distancing in place; more than 100 youths drinking outside the pub.

The authorities have also made repeated efforts to work and engage with the licensee, but these have been ignored.

Councillor Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Culture said: “This closure shows we will not hesitate to take action against venues which flout regulations designed to stop the spread of coronavirus and protect residents.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision to take as pubs have only just reopened. Our hospitality industry is important and we want to see it prosper – but not at the expense of risking public health.

“The vast majority of our licensees are responsible and are adhering to the restrictions. But if venues ignore their responsibilities, we will take action.”

Councillor Arooj Shah, Deputy Leader of Oldham Council and Cabinet Member for COVID-19 Response, said: “We all need to play our part to bring down the Coronavirus rate and this means we all have to follow safe practices and observe social distancing.

“We are seeing positive cases across the borough and it’s vital that licensed venues, and indeed their customers, do all they can to minimise the risk of spread.

“We cannot afford to be lax and hopefully this closure will be a timely reminder.”

As part of the efforts to make sure businesses are sticking to the rules enforcement/council officers will be making unannounced visits to premises.

