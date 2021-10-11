Funding boost for Incredible Edible group

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council agreed a grant of £200 for the local Incredible Edible group.

The group is based at the Parish Centre on Lee Street, Uppermill and welcomes anyone to join them to grow vegetables, fruit and plants.

The produce is then free for the community to pick and enjoy.

The concept was started in Todmorden 15 years ago and has spread around the world.

Incredible Edible Saddleworth will use the money for compost, tools and equipment.

Cllr Pam Byrne said: “It’s a very exciting scheme. During Covid particularly it helped to get people out in the open and has been very therapeutic.

“It will be nice to give them this money and see them develop and expand.”

For more information, find Incredible Edible Saddleworth on Facebook.

