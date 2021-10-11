On the charge! Lees electrical company is switched on to a motoring revolution

WHEN Phil McGarty formed County End Electrical 20 years ago, the idea of owning vehicles powered by electricity belonged largely to green energy dreamers.

Two decades on and global sales of electric cars and hybrid models are booming.

General Motors says it will make only electric vehicles by 2035, Ford claims all vehicles sold in Europe will be electric by 2030 and Volkswagen reckons 70 per cent of its sales will be electric by 2030.

New conventional petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned from sale in the UK from 2030.

Domestic charging points are becoming a common sight on the side of homes; drivers tempted by the government’s Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS).

This provides grant funding of up to 75 per cent towards the installation costs of chargepoints.

Like any well-run business Phil and his Lees-based County End workforce has adapted to the changing times. Or should that be charging times?

That’s why they are a respected and OLEV (Office for Low Emission Vehicles) qualified supplier and installer of industrial commercial and domestic electric vehicle chargers, not just in Saddleworth and Oldham but across the UK.

And while there is a variety of choice on the market, Phil and his team are increasingly installing EV chargers.

“One of our key areas is producing electrical condition reports on properties,” said managing director Phil.

“In doing so, we found several horrendous electrical vehicle installations.

“In contrast, we have invested quite a lot of money obtaining qualifications, in training, on machinery; even a new vehicle because we believed it was a service we could excel in.

“It means we have the necessary experience and knowledge to carry out a safe and efficient installation at a home or workplace.”

The average installation time takes four to eight hours. With EV chargers, there is no requirement for the fitting of an often-unsightly earth rod or the necessity for time consuming and expensive lifting of groundwork to complete the installation. The work can be completed without the vehicle being present. Indeed, an EV charger can be fitted before the customer has purchased their new vehicle.

“Some people want a socket fitted before they have bought the car,” added Phil.

“So, we invested in equipment to test the charging socket while the vehicle isn’t there.

“The government have pledged to invest in the infrastructure for electric vehicles. You see more of them every day as more and more people see them as the way forward.

“So, for us, installation of EV chargers, particularly domestically, will become an important part of our business.”

