Fundraiser steps out on 30-mile challenge

A 30-mile walk in 12 hours is the latest challenge for a determined fundraiser.

Sarah Tate, from Lees, is tackling the sponsored trek in aid of two mental health charities and in memory of friends Andrew Ives and Kaye Flynn, who both committed suicide.

The mileage inspired by Andrew, from Stalybridge, who will be forever 30 after taking his life last year just a month after his 30th birthday.

Andrew’s sisters Joanne Blackham and Jeni Ives have also completed a 30-mile walk in his memory, raising funds for Mentell, a male suicide prevention charity.

Sarah’s walk on Saturday, August 20 starts at 7am at Dovestone Reservoir in Greenfield and will raise funds and awareness for Andy’s Man Club Oldham and Tameside, Oldham & Glossop Mind.

She is inviting people to step out with her, for all or just part of the walk, or cheer her on from the sidelines.

Sarah said: “Andrew visited the likes of Dovestone and Hartshead Pike, before he passed, with his sisters and had some wonderful times. So the route incorporates these landmarks as well as going along the street where he was brought up.

“We will also pass along the main road at the top of the estate where Kaye took her final journey from.

“If anyone wishes to join me along the way or would simply raise awareness and funds to help these wonderful causes it would be sincerely appreciated.

“If you can’t join in, just beep your horns when you’re driving past to boost our spirits!

“Thank you so much to all the kind donations from the businesses so far and to everyone that supports my crazy ideas!”

A raffle will be drawn on Sunday August 21, with great prizes from local businesses, to raise more money for the two charities.

Sarah also completed an Olympic standard length triathlon at Saddleworth Pool and Leisure Centre in one day, which included 1.5km swim, 10km on the treadmill and 40km on an exercise bike.

She was joined by her partner John Dunkerley to complete the challenge in aid of both mental health charities.



Next up is a charity football match and family fun day on Sunday, September 25 at Springhead Football Club from 12noon-5pm (match kick-off at 2pm).

The entry cost is £5 per person, with chance to win £100 prize per age category.

To register your interest in taking part or for more information, contact Sarah on 07788 255927 or email sjtate87@hotmail.co.uk

The match is raising money for Leesfield Pre-School, which Sarah’s daughters attended, to help raise their profile and vital funds to ensure they can re-open beyond September.

She has already completed a 150km for the pre-school in June, getting the children to do their bit too by completing daily laps of the school field.

In October and November, she will be tackling new challenges in aid of Dr Kershaws before raising more money for mental health charities during December and January, including taking on Dry January for Turning Point.

Find out more on Sarah’s Facebook page: Sarah’s Charity Challenges.

• Andy’s Man Club is a place for men to come together in a safe environment to talk about issues and problems they have faced or are currently facing.

Find out more online:

• Tameside, Oldham and Glossop (TOG) Mind is an independent charity committed to fighting for better mental health support.

Find out more online: www.togmind.org

