Funeral notice: BRADSHAW Eric

BRADSHAW Eric

Eric, formerly of Greenfield, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Millfield Residential Home, Waterhead, Oldham, aged 96 years.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Christine and Ruth and father-in-law to Gordon and Chris. Proud Grandpa of Catherine and Hannah.

The funeral will take place at 1pm on Monday, March 7 at Hollinwood Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to be made to Cancer Research UK or The Alzheimer’s Society. All enquiries to Pogson and Armitage Ltd, call 01457 872149.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

