Saddleworth 3Ds celebrating 30 years with a festival of football

SADDLEWORTH 3Ds, formed in the summer of 1992, is in its 30th season and now the biggest it has been in terms of teams.

This season the club currently has 21 junior and youth teams ranging from U7s to U18s plus two open age teams and a vets’ set up, and all are ready to celebrate with a Festival of Football.

Plans are in place to host the birthday celebrations on Saturday, June 18 at the club’s new Counthill Road home ground. All teams will play football matches, there will be penalty shootouts and much more to create a general fun day for all.

Sponsors are being contacted to see how they can contribute, along with volunteers from the club working to provide a day where all teams can come together as one for a special event.

Dale Garbutt has now taken the reins of the reserves as player-manager. He has overseen three games, winning one and losing two in division five of the Lancashire Amateur League.

However, the results have all been close and the team has improved each game. His first game saw a 2-1 home win over Bolton-based Jogabola, before a 3-2 home loss to Horwich RMI and a 2-1 defeat at Lymm.

The reserves have now become competitive and are going in the right direction and are looking forward to a strong finish to the season.

The first team, which plays in division two of the Lancashire Amateur League, has also played three recent games, all away. The trip to Old Blackburnians saw them lose 3-0 with the scoreline not really reflecting the game.

The last two weeks has seen successive draws 3-3 at Wardle and then a 4-4 at Radcliffe Town and both times they were pegged back from a winning position.

The game at Radcliffe saw 3Ds take the lead three times with a soul-destroying equaliser in the 96th minute which saw the hosts curl a corner straight in with the last kick of the game.

Manager Steve Laithwaite said: “The team is playing much better now and numbers at training are the major factor for this.

“Earlier in the season we would have lost both games and it is now only a matter of time before we are winning games again.

“Recruitment since December has also helped with four players coming in to boost the strength of the full squad and the U16s are also now training with us as part of the transition plan for next season.”

For further information on Saddleworth 3Ds junior, adult and academy teams, contact the club at saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com. Please include your child’s age and school year with any enquiries.

