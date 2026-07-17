Further arrests as Dove Stone moorland blaze continues

TWO MORE people have been arrested in relation to a moorland fire that has burned at a Saddleworth reservoir for days.

Then operation to tackle the blaze at Dove Stone, in Greenfield, continues almost a week after it started.

Now a 19-year-old woman has been bailed pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of arson.

And a man in his 20s remains in custody for questioning after also being taken in by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) for the same reason.

Shania Care-Slede, of Hyde, has been charged with aggravated arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered, and dangerous driving.

The 20-year-old has been bailed and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, August 18.

Detective Inspector Andrew Day, of GMP’s Oldham division, said: “This investigation has been progressing at pace.

“We are nearly a week on and the fire at Dovestones is still ongoing. It has had devastating effects on the reservoir.

“I mentioned in my last update that we are aware of the social media posts circulating regarding this incident.

“It is a live police investigation and I would like to stress the point again – stop sharing and speculating regarding this and if you do have information, please report it to ourselves.

“As this incident continues, officers would like to thank all emergency service partners for their support and dedication.

“In particular, our colleagues at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, whose firefighters have spent countless hours tackling the fire in demanding conditions.

“I would like to thank the local community in Oldham and the whole of Greater Manchester for their assistance with this investigation, we have received numerous submissions which helped and the portal is still open for submissions.”

Road closures remain in place at Holmfirth Road and Bank Lane with no access to Dove Stone Reservoir.

And GMP has asked that members of the public avoid the affected areas ensuring emergency services have the space to carry out their work safely and effectively.

Anyone with footage or information that may assist the force’s investigation can submit it via the Dovestones Fire Evidence Submission Portal: https://gmp.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/dovestonesfire.