Oldham charity in running for vital grant 

AN OLDHAM-BASED autism support group has been shortlisted for a vital £3,000 grant.

Now a public vote will decide whether Autism Family Support will get the money from Caremark’s Community Care Fund.

The charity, based on Shaw Road, is looking to transform its new community space into a dedicated sensory room for children with autism and a wellbeing room for their families.

It supports autistic children and their families by creating safe, inclusive spaces to help reduce isolation, improve mental wellbeing and strengthen community connections.

Now it is one of 12 regional finalists in the running to receive funding, with the three projects receiving the most public votes each awarded a £3,000 grant.

Autism Family Support was shortlisted in recognition of its work to provide access to sensory-friendly environments.

By creating a dedicated sensory room, children with additional needs can feel calm and safe while engaging in sensory play.

In addition, an adjoining wellbeing room will give parents access to a calm space for relaxation, peer support, and wellbeing activities and if successful, it will use the £3,000 grant to purchase sensory equipment, including lighting, soft play items, and calming resources, as well as furniture and materials.

The Caremark Community Care Fund was launched earlier this year to recognise and support grassroots projects making a positive difference in local communities.

More than 1,600 nominations for access to the fund were received from across the UK.

And David Glover, Caremark’s chief executive, said: “Caremark’s work is built around helping people live well in the place they call home, but we know that a good quality of life is also shaped by the community around you.

“It is shaped by whether people feel safe, supported, included and connected. That is why we launched the Community Care Fund.

“We wanted to recognise the local projects and organisations that are making life better for people in their communities, often with limited resources and without the recognition they deserve.

“To receive more than 1,600 nominations from across the UK has been extraordinary. It shows just how much important community work is happening every day, often quietly and consistently, in towns and villages across the country.

“Autism Family Support is a brilliant example of that. By creating these safe and supportive spaces, it is providing a lasting impact in its local community and a vital resource for families who are often underserved.

“It now has the chance to receive one of three £3,000 grants. We would encourage people across the North West to read about the finalists and cast their vote.”

Voting is now open via Caremark’s Facebook page and closes on September 1.