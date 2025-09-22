Gallery Oldham exhibition highlights UK–India links

A NEW exhibition opening at Gallery Oldham on Saturday, September 27 will showcase more than 100 works exploring the historic and cultural ties between India and the UK.

Titled Indian Perspectives, the show brings together pieces by artists Tony Phillips and Jasmir Creed, whose work reflects on migration, identity and the shared history of both countries.

Phillips, originally from Liverpool, examines the legacy of British colonial rule in India and its influence on modern Britain through drawings and paintings. Creed, who has Anglo-Indian heritage, uses oil painting to explore themes of belonging and alienation.

A launch event will take place at 2pm on opening day, with both artists giving a talk about their work. Entry is free and no booking is required.

Indian Perspectives runs at Gallery Oldham until Saturday, January 3, 2026.