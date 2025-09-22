THE DATE when Uppermill turns into its own winter wonderland has been set.

For Saturday, December 6 will see this year’s Saddleworth Santa Dash.

About 3,000 runners will don Father Christmas outfits – as well as many other costumes – to take part in the fundraising event.

Running either a two-kilometre or five-kilometre route through the village, the streets are filled with laughter, cheers, and holiday spirit.

But there is plenty more as the event kicks off at midday in King George V Park and car park, where visitors can explore a variety of market stalls offering unique gifts, crafts, and seasonal treats.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day, and a larger marquee than ever will can participants and spectators enjoying warm drinks and snacks, including plenty of mulled wine.

A packed stage line-up co-ordinated by Elliot Eastwick will also feature a range of live performances, creating a lively backdrop for the event, which is run by Saddleworth Round Table.

Santa Dash Event Lead Andrew Rothwell said: “The dash itself is a highlight for both participants and spectators alike, making it one of the most popular festive events on the Saddleworth calendar.

“Celebrating its 11th official year, this Santa Dash promises to be the biggest and best yet, with more acts, more stalls, and more festive cheer than ever before.”

Ticket prices remain frozen at £20 for adults and £8 for children, ensuring the event remains accessible while raising funds that go directly back to support the local community.

*YOU CAN book your place for this year’s Santa Dash by clicking: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saddleworth-santa-dash-2025-tickets-1653007783779.