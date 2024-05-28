Garden glory at Chelsea for Saddleworth company

A SADDEWORTH firm is celebrating after winning a coveted award at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Hartley Botanic, based in Greenfield, turned the clock back by reflecting the demand for Victorian glasshouses at its tradestand.

And efforts were recognised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) as it handed out a 5* for Simple Elegance – A Traditional English Garden.

Hartley Botanic, whose headquarters are on Wellington Road, showed the largest structure it had ever exhibited in its 70 years at the Chelsea Flower show.

Customer demand for larger structures to enable a mix of growing and lifestyle spaces, as well as the brand’s increasing presence in the USA, saw the Victorian manor created.

Newly launched water butts were also first seen at the show – stylish and elegant rather than the usual plastic eyesores and two new greenhouse and glasshouse colours – matt black and forest green – were displayed.

And the recognition was greeted with delight by Hartley Botanic’s chief executive, Tom Barry.

He said: “We are thrilled with our 5* award from the RHS.

“We are extremely proud of this year’s tradestand which with our amazing greenhouses, its beautifully curated plantings, curved borders, and luxury styling exudes quality, sophistication, and elegance.

“Achieving an elegant and traditional garden aesthetic is an aspiration for many customers, and often a driving force in their decision to invest in a luxury Hartley Botanic greenhouse.

“The Victorians certainly knew how to create beautiful and opulent planting schemes and we see customers recreate this look in their greenhouses today, especially those within our Victorian range.

“Much of Hartley Botanic’s reputation is built on looking back. Customers feel reassured that we have been in the greenhouse business since 1938, and the structural integrity of our buildings certainly means they stand the test of time.

“But the breadth of our range shows our desire to also look forward – to cater for many different needs and styles, and to provide different models to suit all kinds of gardens and uses.

“And up until now, water butts have played a purely practical role in the garden and, despite their usefulness when it comes to water storage, have been a bit of an eyesore.

“It seemed a natural progression to design our own aluminium water butts, and a beautiful design was critical.

“We wanted to create one customers would be proud to display in their gardens.”

