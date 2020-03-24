Generous staff at Saddleworth restaurants donate tips to help the homeless

KIND-HEARTED staff from two Saddleworth businesses are donating more than £3,000 to charities committed to helping rough sleepers and the homeless.

The White Hart at Lydgate and Dinnerstone restaurant in Uppermill closed their doors on March 19 due to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

But proprietor Charles Brierley has confirmed staff at both venues “unanimously agreed to forfeit their March tips and donate them to a charity.”

As a result, Dinnerstone employees are giving £1,432 to Barnabus-a Christian homelessness charity, based in Manchester and founded in 1991.Staff at the White Hart will donate £1,783 to Shelter England.

“I am truly humbled and proud of our teams,” said Charles.

“This all started on Monday when one person posted on the team WhatsApp: ‘Just a thought…as we are lucky enough to still being paid through this, do you think it would be a nice idea to forfeit our March tips and send to a homeless charity?

“The idea was quickly picked up by the other team WhatsApp and by 5pm everyone had unanimously agreed.

“It is just a shame bookings had been decimated by coronavirus, otherwise there would have been a lot more to donated.

“Please everyone, help the NHS and follow the latest Government guidelines and stay at home.”

To find out more information about Barnabus go to https://www.barnabus-manchester.org.uk/

Share this story: Tweet





Print

