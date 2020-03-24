RECYCLE for Greater Manchester has announced that all refuse and recycling sites across the borough are closed to the public.
Following on from the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday evening (March 23), all Greater Manchester recycle centres are closed until further notice to slow the spread of COVID-19.
This includes recycle centres at Arkwright Street in Oldham to those living and working in the borough.
People are advised to recycle as much as they possibly can at home until further notice. Normal home refuse collections are set to continue.
Please see https://recycleforgreatermanchester.com/ for more updates
One Reply to “Oldham recycling centres all CLOSED until further notice”
are the council going to collect the blue (cardboard) bins that they failed to empty on Friday in the OL2 5TW area??