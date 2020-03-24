Oldham recycling centres all CLOSED until further notice

RECYCLE for Greater Manchester has announced that all refuse and recycling sites across the borough are closed to the public.

Following on from the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday evening (March 23), all Greater Manchester recycle centres are closed until further notice to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This includes recycle centres at Arkwright Street in Oldham to those living and working in the borough.

People are advised to recycle as much as they possibly can at home until further notice. Normal home refuse collections are set to continue.

Please see https://recycleforgreatermanchester.com/ for more updates

