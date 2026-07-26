Get crafty with watermelon needle felting workshop for Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund  

EXPLORE the delightful art of needle felting and make your own miniature watermelon jewellery at a unique fundraising event.

The workshop, on Saturday, September 5, has been organised by the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund.

Participants will have the chance to make a brooch, patch earrings, or necklace at the event, which runs from 11am until 1pm at Uppermill Methodist Church Hall.

The event also offers the opportunity to gain new skills, enjoy conversation, and help raise funds to help Palestinian women access education.

Minimum age 10 years. Refreshments included. There are only 20 places available to please book in advance: https://wegottickets.com/ft/C3EsXutaRC/

Tickets cost £10 for youth (10-18, under18s must be accompanied by an adult) and £15 for adults, or £20 solidarity.

To find out more about the event or the Saddleworth Women’s Scholarship fund, email saddleworth.pwsf@gmail.com.