Oldham Hockey Club invites families to free summer open day 

OLDHAM Hockey Club is inviting people from across Saddleworth and Oldham to pick up a hockey stick and give the sport a go at its free community open day.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 8, from 11am to 1.30pm at Newman Catholic College in Chadderton, with activities designed for all ages and abilities.

Whether attendees are trying hockey for the first time, returning to the sport after a break or already regular players, club members will be on hand to lead skills sessions and games, with groups split by age and experience.

Visitors can also enjoy refreshments, browse a kit stall and take part in additional games and activities throughout the day.

Hockey sticks will be available to borrow, meaning no equipment is needed to get involved.

Jordanna Rawlinson, club development officer at Oldham Hockey Club, said: “We want to make hockey in Oldham accessible to everyone.

“It’s a fantastic sport for both physical and mental wellbeing and our summer open day is the perfect, pressure-free way to try it out.

“Thanks to the generous sponsorship from local business UK Decs, this year’s event will be our biggest and best yet.

“Oldham Hockey Club has been a community family for more than 70 years and we can’t wait to welcome new faces on Saturday, August 8.”

Alongside the open day, the club is also hosting Junior Summer Hockey sessions for children aged five to 16 every Thursday until August 13 at Astley Leisure Centre Sports Pitch in Dukinfield. Sessions run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and cost £4 per session, with siblings able to attend for £2 each.

Weekly training for the club’s 2026/27 season will begin on Thursday, September 3, at Newman Catholic College for both junior and senior teams.

For more information and to register your interest for the Open Day, visit www.oldhamhockey.org.uk/open-day or search for Oldham Hockey Club on Facebook and Instagram.