Get creative for children’s Easter competitions in Lees, Springhead and Grotton

YOU may have to spend this Easter at home but one community group is making sure there is still plenty of fun for everyone.

LSG Business Hub is running Easter competitions for children aged 11 and under who live or go to nursery or school in Lees, Springhead or Grotton.

The four fun categories are Easter bonnets, Easter cakes, egg decorating and other Easter crafts.

To enter, post a photo of your child along with their entry, age and category in the comments or by message on the LSG Business Hub Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lsgbusinesshub

Entries must be submitted by the end of Saturday, April 11. The Mayor of Oldham Cllr Ginny Alexander is judging the entries and winners of each category will be announced on Easter Sunday.

LSG Business Hub is a group which consists of businesses from Lees, Springhead and Grotton. Their aim is to raise the profile of the villages by supporting and hosting events, improving and maintaining the high street and brightening up the villages with seasonal flowers and plants.

They want to bring together everyone including local businesses, nurseries, schools, churches and residential groups with the aim of working together to improve of the villages.

