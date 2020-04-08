Mayor of Oldham invites children to brighten up Facebook page with rainbow pictures

THE Mayor of Oldham is calling on the borough’s children to share their rainbow photos on her Facebook page and brighten her day during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cllr Ginny Alexander, whose Mayoral year ends in May, posted the shout-out online and admitted she is missing her engagements across the area.

She said: “I miss visiting my community of Oldham, all those volunteers I have met, the local businesses and of course the children who have visited my chambers and those I have met at schools, all full of wonderful questions.

“It’s the children I want to call out to as we all want to say how proud we are of you. Not only are you adapting to a new way of life but a new routine of learning from home.

“Your world has been turned upside down and yet you are making beautiful rainbows to thank all our amazing keyworkers from the NHS and emergency services to the postman and shop staff.

“Please can I ask you all to comment with your rainbows to brighten up my Facebook Page which is usually full of your happy faces. It would be lovely to see all the lovely things you are doing at home too.

“Keep well and stay safe and together we will get through this.”

Rainbows can be posted on the Mayor’s Facebook page.

The Mayor’s visits and events across the borough have been cancelled since March 24 following government guidance when the UK went into lockdown.

Cllr Alexander called the decision ‘heart wrenching’ but necessary to help combat the spread of coronavirus. Engagements are cancelled for the foreseeable future.

She added: “Although I will no longer be serving the community in my chains, I hope to help others during this difficult time wherever possible.

“I really do care about every single one of you, so please stay safe for yourselves and those around you. We can and will beat this pandemic, but only by working together and staying apart.”

