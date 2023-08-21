Get growing and crafting for Sholver and Moorside Flower and Vegetable Show

LOCALS are invited to get growing, crafting and baking for this year’s Sholver and Moorside Flower and Vegetable Show.

Now in its seventh year, the event on Saturday, September 9 welcomes entries from all districts of Oldham and is organised by the Sholver and Moorside Community Team.

As well as flowers, vegetables and fruit, there will be classes for craft, home produce and floral art, with cash prizes and five Best in Show trophies including a new one for Floral Art.

A Craft Fair, with more than 20 stalls, is again included this year alongside the exhibition of all Show entries and is open to the public from 1.30pm to 4pm (free entry).

Entries can be registered at Sholver and Moorside Community Centre, on Friday, September 8 between 5pm and 7pm or on Saturday, September 9 between 8.45am and 10.30 am, after which the judging takes place.

Schedules for the Show are available by emailing the Show Secretary at joyce5729.jw@gmail.com or texting/phoning 07890 501961.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

