New voices invited to boost ranks at Oldham Choral Society

OLDHAM Choral Society is looking for enthusiastic singers to join their ranks as they launch their new season of rehearsals and concerts.

The choir is one of the leading amateur groups in North-West England, with more than 80 members, both male and female.

Its repertoire includes most of the major choral works by Bach, Elgar, Handel, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Rossini and many others.

The first rehearsal of the 2023-24 season is on Monday, September 4. They meet every Monday at Chadderton Town Hall from 7.20pm to 9.35pm, with a 15-minute interval.

The first concert will take place on Sunday, November 19, starting at 4pm, at St Paul’s Church, Royton. It will include performances of Duruflé’s Requiem and Poulenc’s Gloria.

For further details about Oldham Choral Society, visit www.oldhamchoral.org.uk, contact the Membership Secretary on 07710 496096, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

All are welcome to the first rehearsal – get in touch or just turn up.

