Get growing as Denshaw village flower shows return

DENSHAW is preparing for one of its most visual celebrations of the year – the Denshaw Flower Show and Scarecrow Competition.

The popular annual event will be held this year on Saturday, September 3 at the village hall, and is open to anyone from Denshaw and beyond.

With classes ranging from flowers, house plants and vegetables to home crafts, jams and baking there will be something for everyone. There are also children’s classes, which are free to enter and will be awarded with cash prizes.

This year’s bake-off, which always attracts exciting range of mouth-watering entries, has a theme of the Platinum Jubilee in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

For the full list of classes and entry requirements, see the brochure, which is available in the Oddfellow’s, The Printers Arms and Junction Inn.

The Flower Show will be open for entries from 9am on Saturday, September 3 and staging closes at 12.30pm to allow the judges to make their decisions.



The Show will then open at 3.15pm for afternoon cream teas, viewing of the exhibits, award ceremony and auction of the produce.

Meanwhile, eye-catching creations will be popping up across the village for the Denshaw Scarecrow Competition, now in its sixth year.

There is no theme so let your imagination run riot. Entries are to be staged and entered any time before Thursday, August 25 (no entry fee).

To enter, send your entry photo with your name and address to denshawflowershow@gmail.com

Villagers will be able to vote for their favourite three scarecrows on the day of the Show or online from August 28 on the Den Shaw Facebook page and Village WhatsApp group.

Winners will be announced and prizes given out on the Show day.

