Mock interviews help students on road to college and work

SADDLEWORTH School students have taken their first step towards the world of college and work with mock interviews by representatives from several leading employers.

The Year 10’s interviews took place face-to-face over two days at the school’s new building in Diggle following last year’s remote exercise due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the 35 volunteer interviewers was HPP’s Marketing and Business Development Director Dan Mounsey, a former Saddleworth School pupil.

He said: “Whatever the students decide on in the future they will probably be invited to interviews.

“So mock interviews held now will help them prepare for real ones in future, boosting their confidence, skills and presentation.

“I did six interviews on the day. I thought all the students were good. There was a mix – some were more confident than others, but after going through the pandemic it was the first time they had found themselves in a situation like that. It was a well worthwhile exercise.”

Joining Dan to do the interviewing were parents and governors from school. Other businesses and organisations represented ranged from the NHS, police, army, Oldham Council and the BBC. The private sector was represented by companies from the construction industries, accountants (KPMG) and recruitment (Adecco) to name a few.

The mock interview days are organised by Christine Dempster, Business and Careers Lead at Saddleworth School.

She said: “The opportunity to take part in a mock interview with someone from the world of work and industry is a fantastic opportunity for our students to build their communication skills and confidence, while allowing them to develop their experience of an interview.

“Congratulations to all the Year 10 students who took part. For most students this was their very first interview, and quite a daunting experience.

“They did the school proud with their mature and confident attitude throughout.

“The experience will have given many the confidence they needed to realise they can do this.

“For many, their next interview will be their college interview in Year 11. I am certain they will be fantastic.”

The company has a strong reputation for providing job opportunities for younger people, ranging from workers first employed on government job creation schemes, as well as nurturing apprentices.

