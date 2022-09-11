Get Oldham Working Jobs Fair set to return after three years

THE Get Oldham Working Jobs Fair is back at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on Thursday, September 22 after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you are looking for a job, apprenticeship, work experience or career change, there will be more than 60 employers to speak to, with hundreds of employment opportunities available.

Members of Oldham Council’s Get Oldham Working (GOW) team will also be on hand on the day to advise you about jobs, careers, access to training and how to improve your CV.

The free event runs from 10am until 2pm. Those wanting to attend can just turn up on the day, there is no need to book a place or appointment.

There is a whole host of companies and firms on the day with positions available in numerous sectors, such as transport, construction, retail and hospitality, public services, manufacturing, education, administration, health and social care and early years.

The previous jobs fairs were unable to take place due to Covid-19 and restrictions on capacity in venues.

Councillor Shoab Akhtar, Cabinet Member for Employment and Enterprise, said: “I would encourage residents who are looking for employment, or anyone who wants to find out about the opportunities open to them across the borough, to come along to the free event.

“Our Get Oldham Working team is dedicated to helping the careers of residents and we’d urge you to meet them and see if they can help you secure a job.

“It’s an exciting time for the town as the redevelopment of Spindles Town Square Shopping Centre and the Old Library building is underway.

“These projects will continue to attract new large, medium and small-sized businesses to the borough, boosting the local economy and bringing in more jobs.

Those who can’t attend on the day can meet face to face with the GOW team by visiting their base at Metropolitan House, Hobson Street, Oldham, OL1 1TT

The team offer an ‘open door’ policy, which means residents of working age can pop in without an appointment and speak to a careers advisor, weekdays 9am till 4pm.

Alternatively, the team can be contacted through email on employability@oldham.gov.uk or by calling 0161 770 4674.

Follow the team on social media Twitter (@EmployOldham) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/getoldhamworking) for the latest job opportunities.

