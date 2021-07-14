Get ready for Summer Show spectacle

THERE will be fun and games for all the family as the Saddleworth Show is set to return later this year.

The annual event, organised by members of the Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro, is usually held each summer, offering entertainment, activities and music for all ages.

This year’s event planned for June 27 at Well-i-hole Farm in Greenfield was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions but a new date of Sunday, September 19 has been confirmed.

The family fun day has been staged for more than 35 years and attracts about 5,000 people every year.

Frank Bolger and Anthony Burke, co-chairs of the Saddleworth Show and WelliFest Committee, said: “We look forward to a restriction free Saddleworth Show on September 19 when we hope to welcome thousands of visitors to celebrate a great family day out with many free attractions from circus skills to sand art and our dog show to Punch and Judy plus much more.”

For more details, visit the website: saddleworthshow.com

