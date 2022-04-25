Get stylish at Rubeus

GET the latest hair styles, eyebrow shaping and even nose waxing at the new Rubeus barbers in Lees.

Ellie Rogers, 23, opened the doors to her business on Acorn Street in March and her calendar is already booming, with clients old and new booking in.

She had just one week to transform the space, which is above Wilson & Rogers hairdressers and used to be home to Ruger barbers, into a modern and stylish space to suit her needs.

Ellie explained: “I had been planning and designing everything for a few months so knew what I wanted but just had one week to turn it around.

“I am really enjoying it and it’s been steady and relaxed so far. I’ve already got new clients – both male and female – coming in even though I’ve not been open very long.”

Ellie chose the name Rubeus as it is her birthstone Ruby in Latin and means wealth and success, which she thought was appropriate for the launch of her own business. Her services include standard haircuts, restyling and grooming, and she has three chairs so more staff can join in the future.

She is also designing hair products which will be available to buy, as well as beard products further down the line.

• Rubeus is open on Tuesday from 1.30pm-6.30pm, Wednesday from 9.30am-6.30pm, Thursday from 10am-8pm, Friday from 8am-5pm and Saturday from 8am-3pm. Find out more on

Instagram: Rubeusbarbers

