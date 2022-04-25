New home for expanding Greenfield Shepherd Huts

LOCAL business Greenfield Shepherd Huts is expanding to new, larger premises after going from strength to strength this year.

Owner Michael Buckley and his team have moved to Frenches Works, off Chew Valley Road, so they have more space to meet the demand from customers.

The team hand-builds traditional-style shepherd huts to order, and because each has a bespoke specification, no two huts are ever the same.

Michael said: “We’re proud of the craftsmanship that goes into our huts and we enjoy working with our customers to create their dream hut.

“Some choose a basic rustic retreat and others create high-tech hideaways. They are all completely unique.”

The huts are supplied with mains power as standard, which means customers can include dishwashers, ovens, and even wine coolers.



Making the best use of limited space means raised beds with Dutch staircases are a popular addition. Fully plumbed bathrooms and multi-fuel burners are also available.

The outsides of the huts are clad with Siberian larch wood, providing excellent weatherproofing.

And 50mm-thick wall insulation and galvanised plastic-coated corrugated roofs ensure heat loss is kept to a minimum.

Double glazed windows are a standard feature, with some customers making the most of their views by choosing panoramic windows.

The huts may be crafted in Greenfield but can be delivered anywhere in the country. They are placed in the customer’s preferred location, even craned over walls and fences if necessary.

Popular uses include home offices, workshops, hobby units and extra home space. They are also ideal for commercial purposes including ice cream, pizza, and coffee outlets.

Specially customised huts are also available – a local stargazer has commissioned one as an observatory, proving the sky really is the limit for Greenfield Shepherd Huts!

• To see examples of the huts that Mick and his team are working on, visit them Frenches Works in Greenfield, or give them a call on 07748 566 685.

You can also visit their website: www.greenfieldshepherdhuts.co.uk

