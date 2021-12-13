Get stylish this winter with new ranges at Saddleworth Outdoor

AS the winter season settles on the community, the new outerwear and countrywear ranges at Saddleworth Outdoor in Uppermill will be just what you need.

The shop, run by Steven Lees on the village high street, has revamped its upstairs area to add new brands to its already extensive offerings.

There are now hats, caps, bags, coats, waterproof fleeces, scarves, shoes, boots and headwear from names including Dubarry, Barbour, Baleno, Aigle and Failsworth Hats.

And there are even dog coats, designed by Steven and Millie Luke and made in Springhead with Mallalieu fabrics, for your four-legged friends.

Steven said: “We offer a full range countrywear and outerwear now, from boots and coats to Sheepskin hats from Yorkshire.

“We had plenty of leisurewear, and still offer that downstairs, but we decided to branch out as well as nowhere else in Saddleworth offers countrywear like this.” Steven has even been scouring auction houses to purchase furniture that fits with the traditional style of the new ranges.

Downstairs, there is still a large selection of footwear, clothing and accessories, including the organic and sustainable Rimmon brand and Saddleworth themed t-shirts.

• Saddleworth Outdoor is open seven days a week: 10am-5pm on Monday to Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday.

Visit them at 45 High Street, Uppermill or go on their Facebook page: saddleworthoutdoor

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

