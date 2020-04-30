Ghost light shines for brighter future at Millgate

THE curtain has fallen for the final time this season at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

Depending on the length of the coronavirus crisis, it is not set to rise again until September. But the stage remains illuminated by the ‘ghost light’ – a tradition in theatreland to indicate that while the venue may be empty, cast and crew will return in the future.

“Many of our professional friends have taken big hits during this virus,” said a Millgate spokesperson.

“The world has come crashing down as our entire creative community is reduced to nothing but a bunch of ghost lights. But those ghost lights are temporary place holders.

“We might be down now but our passion, creativity, drive is still centre stage. We will be unplugging those ghost lights in no time.

“And one thing is certain – the Millgate butterflies will still be trying to hog the spotlight.”

As part of its lockdown, Saddleworth Players postponed their remaining two plays including Deathtrap. The Ira Levin-written ‘whodunnit’ was in the final week of rehearsals when the decision to close was made.

Saddleworth Live promoters Tim Newbold and Michael Powis had booked an eclectic mix of entertainment from variety performer La Voix through to Saddleworth-based musician/broadcaster Mike Sweeney.

However, all shows have been cancelled including an evening with Sweeney on July 4.

Saddleworth Concerts Society and Saddleworth Film Society also suspended remaining concerts and showings.

“The management team will only be making decisions about next season and what happens to the two postponed Saddleworth Players productions and our Saddleworth Live and Film Society showings, when the situation becomes clearer,” added the spokesperson. “We will be following government advice.

“But for those who might not and in need of a theatrical fix, the National Theatre is streaming via YouTube some memorable past productions, including One Man, Two Guvnors and Twelfth Night with Tamsin Greig.

They started on April 2. Follow the link for more information: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUDq1XzCY0NIOYVJvEMQjqw

“Thank you all for your continued support, meanwhile stay at home as much as possible, stay safe, check on older members and offer help if appropriate.”

