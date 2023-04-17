Ghosts of Uppermill caught in new book

SPOOKY stories surrounding the spirits that still live in Uppermill have been captured in a new book.

Mark Whiteley is more familiar as the man who used to tell the tales as he took guided walks around the village.

Now he has put them into print as Uppermill Ghosts: Murders, Mysteries and Macabre is on the shelves.

All the tales are locally-based – and are either his own or have been told to him by people in the area.

Among the stories in this title are D-Day on Spring Street, a tale about a postman who sees an old woman standing in a window staring into space and it opening up a ghost story with an amazing twist.

Lock, Stuck and Bodied surrounds two local boys who find a hessian sack with the remains of something quite astonishing.

And Cot Got A Lot is centre on Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill and how it is full of artefacts, with antiques carrying a dark secret.

Mark, who used to live in Springhead and Shaw, now lives full time in a camper van and is currently in Tarifa in Spain, where he writes stories and history for his web app, snikkit.com

About writing the book, he said: “For the last 10 years I have walked around Uppermill with many people telling ghost stories.

“It occurred to me that if I wrote them down in a book then I no longer have to walk around and the book could do the hard work.

“The stories have been collected from all sorts of sources including a postman and a taxi driver.

“As you can imagine I have met many believers who too tell me mysteries and snippets of things that have happened to them.”

*ANYONE looking to buy Mark’s book can do so by clicking https://www.hardgraft.co.uk/

