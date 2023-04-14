CAMRA ‘Club of the Year’ award for legendary Dobcross venue

A SADDLEWORTH band club has scooped another top accolade to add to its growing collection.

The legendary Dobcross band and social club been awarded the ‘Club of the Year 2023’ in the annual Rochdale, Oldham and Bury Campaign for Real Ale competition (CAMRA).

The club is famed for its warm and genuine welcome and hospitality they receive from John Holden, the club’s steward of almost 40 years.

Chairman Peter Alexander said “Dobcross Band and Social Club is a very hard act to follow, and of course, a tribute to the efforts put in by all at the club.

“It really is a worthy winner of this award and I hope their recent national success will be an inspiration to all the other super clubs we have in the area.”

The club will now go on to represent Rochdale, Oldham and Bury in the forthcoming Greater Manchester competition.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

