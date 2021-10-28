Gifts and decorations galore at Saddleworth Museum’s Christmas Craft Fair

Start your festive shopping early at a Christmas Craft Fair at Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill on November 6 and 7 from 11am-3pm.

There will be different stalls each day (free entry), offering about a dozen artisan-type crafts stalls and tables, many with Saddleworth connections and some from further afield.

Home crafts and producers will offer gift ideas and seasonal decorations.

Saturday stall holders include Ali Draws Studio, Anneli Makes, Bear & Bee, Body Shop, Haddican & Sass, Harlo Sparkles, Felt from the Heart and R&M Fine Chocolate with more home-produced seasonal ideas from Carol, Chantel, Claire, Joy and Patricial.

Sunday stall holders include Kendra Knits, Laney’s Crafts & Creations, Spice Trove, Tatewright Photography and Upper Glass Art with more home-produced seasonal ideas from, Carol, Diane, Helen, Jo, Lauren, Nikita and Sheelagh.

