Saddleworth councillor on the run for Poppy Appeal

SADDLEWORTH councillor Max Woodvine has completed his own fundraising feat to raise money for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Over the course of one weekend, he staged an individual Poppy Run in the area, covering 51 kilometres over three days which totalled 71,544 steps and the equivalent of 501 metres of elevation gain.

And the Saddleworth South representative on Oldham Council insisted it was the least he could do as the Royal British Legion supports many people.

For 100 years, it has been fighting for the Armed Forces community and has worked tirelessly to ensure those who have made sacrifices for us are being looked after, no matter what challenges the country faces.

It is always helping those who are isolated from family, facing homelessness, struggling to feed their children and are in financial crisis.

And in the past 12 months, the Legion has been needed that support to help the most vulnerable in society, whether it be older veterans it cares for, those who suffer from social isolation or those who are simple overwhelmed by the challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Woodvine, who also sits on Saddleworth Parish Council, said: “Over 90,000 people, with life changing or life limiting situations, turn to the Royal British Legion for help every year so I did this to fundraise for those in the Armed Forces community.

“Veterans can feel isolated and alone but they deserve to lead dignified and fulfilled lives which the Legion helps them to do.

“It also provides vital support to serving personnel when they leave the Armed Forces and decide to return to the civilian lifestyle, which can be difficult and daunting.”

YOU CAN support the Royal British Legion in supporting the country’s Armed Forces community at https://mypoppyrun.britishlegion.org.uk/fundraising/MyPoppyRun2021-MaxWoodvine

