FORTY lucky children enjoyed an early trip to see Father Christmas as he made a special stop at Saddleworth Museum.

He was joined by Mummy Christmas and Chief Elf Charlie for the two-day visit and handed out presents to each child who visited his grotto.

Among the visitors were one-year-old Martha, who was meeting Father Christmas for the first time, with mum Holly, and eight-year-old Harry with mum Helen.

