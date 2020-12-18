Global acclaim proves Sue is one step ahead

A SOLICITOR at Tameside law firm Bromleys has been recognised for her expertise by an elite global professional body.

Sue Darlington has been admitted as a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

The global professional body comprises lawyers, accountants, financial advisers, trustees and other practitioners who help families plan for their futures.

Sue is an associate solicitor in the wills, probate and planning for the future department at Bromleys, which is based in Ashton and acts for clients across Tameside, Greater Manchester and beyond.

She is a leading expert in several practice areas, including acting for elderly and vulnerable clients, estate and trust planning and administration, wills and probate.

In gaining full membership, Sue gains the distinction of being one of only two STEP members to be based in Tameside.

Sue said: “STEP members are recognised internationally in the field of wills, probate and estate planning.

“Having qualified as a trust and estate practitioner (TEP) I have been independently verified as being completely up-to-date with current practices in my field and as being a recognised expert.

“This means my clients receive the very best expert legal advice.”

Sue added: “The exams are notoriously difficult, involve many years of study and are rigorously assessed.

“Passing them while working full-time and being a mother-of-two came with its challenges, but it’s certainly been a worthwhile process and it’s gratifying that my expertise has now been recognised by this leading body of specialists.”

Mark Hirst, senior partner at Bromleys, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering the very best service to our clients.

“Having highly-qualified solicitors in all of our teams enables us to provide expert, sophisticated and technical guidance which sets us apart from other firms and assures clients they are receiving the most effective care and advice available.

“Being admitted as a full member of STEP is a real feather in Sue’s cap and is a great personal and professional achievement.

“It reflects her years of dedicated study and her extensive experience in her specialist field. We are delighted that her abilities have been recognised in this way.”

