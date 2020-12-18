Ignore the rain, look for the Rainbow

YOU might think the midst of a pandemic is not the best time to open a law firm – but not Laura Campbell and Jane Stark of Rainbow Law in Uppermill who are keen to do things differently.

The idea was born during the first lockdown when the pair were busy helping people navigate what were unprecedented times for everyone.

Laura said: “We were working from home, juggling home-schooling with providing urgent legal advice and it became clear that people didn’t need us in suits surrounded by legal textbooks.

“They needed us to listen, tell it to them straight and keep them in the loop. The fact that our dogs and kids were barking in the background made us more approachable.”

She added: “More than anything, the time at home made us reflect and we realised we weren’t part of a law firm that represented who we were as people or as lawyers; our talent and experience weren’t being used and we couldn’t help our clients in the way we wanted to. So, we decided to do something about that.”

The name was inspired by the rainbows which became a symbol of hope and positivity during the first lockdown.

Jane explained: “We provide positive outcomes to legal problems; getting people to the other side of their issues in a modern, innovative way – we want to offer a genuine alternative to traditional high street law firms and that follows through into everything that we do, from our branding to our ‘paperless’ office space and advising in plain English”.

She added: “Many firms claim to be ‘professional’ yet then try to offer a ‘full service’ to the detriment of quality advice.

“We focus on what we know we are excellent at – both of us have trained and worked at top tier global firms and have real experience of legal issues at the highest level.

“When you instruct

us, you may be using a local firm but you will certainly not be getting small town advice.”

Laura and Jane, who live in Saddleworth with their young families, are both looking forward to providing a legal alterative for the local community.

• Rainbow Law offer innovative, modern solutions, with advice delivered in plain English.

Visit them at The Loft, Queen Anne Gallery, 64 High Street, Uppermill, OL3 6HA. Call them on 01457 359 150 or email hello@rainbow-law.co.uk

