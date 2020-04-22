Glory beckons for girls

SADDLEWORTH School’s year nine netball team enjoyed another successful season and they could still end up on a high by being crowned Greater Manchester champions.

They have triumphed the North Manchester County League and will play the winners of the South Manchester County League to determine the county champions, which Saddleworth won last year at Under-14 level.

The team has narrowly failed to capture two other titles.

In the Oldham Schools’ Netball League, Saddleworth finished joint first along with Hulme and Crompton House after losing only one game.

Goal difference, however, determined the top three places and Saddleworth unfortunately finished third.

The Oldham Schools Netball Rally, hosted at Newman RC College, saw Saddleworth finish second, narrowly losing out to Hulme.

Millie Hampson and Freya Duncan, however, were named players of the tournament.

The Saddleworth squad: Millie Hampson (c), Caitlyn Lunn, Mia Dyer, Eva Gater, Mia Pereira, Emily Saville, Lucy Wild, Emilie Nicholson, Freya Duncan, Millie Mumford-Lloyd, Miranda Lowe, Amy Pearce, Jess Meek, Mia Standley, Abbie Yates, Megan Russell.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

